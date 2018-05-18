Washington (CNN) Americans will get their own princess Saturday, even if she's technically a Duchess.

Meghan Markle's marriage to Prince Harry will elevate her to a position as one of the most visible Americans on the planet. Though the family she's joining is purposefully apolitical, Markle brings with her a clear set of political beliefs.

They are beliefs formed by her upbringing as a biracial woman in America and inspired by her father and a group of powerful women, including Hillary Clinton. Her platform, laid out before she met her future husband and codified in a UN speech and glossy magazine editorial, is clear and simple: equality, regardless of gender or race.

When Markle was 11, she saw a commercial for Ivory dishwashing liquid in class with the tagline "Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans." Two boys in her class said women belong in the kitchen, and it upset her. Her dad suggested she write letters, so she did. She wrote to the most powerful women she knew -- Clinton, "Nick News" host Linda Ellerbee and attorney Gloria Allred -- and she also wrote to the parent company responsible for the ad, Procter & Gamble.

Markle received letters back from the three women, there was a "Nick News" special and Procter & Gamble soon changed its ad tagline from "Women all over America" to "People all over America." She wasn't even a teenager yet, but Markle had become an accidental activist.

