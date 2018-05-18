Warner: It's 'potentially illegal' to identify FBI source in effort to undercut Russia probe

Washington (CNN) Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, warned on Friday it could be illegal for lawmakers to uncover the identity of an intelligence source in an attempt to undercut the federal investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"It would be at best irresponsible, and at worst potentially illegal, for members of Congress to use their positions to learn the identity of an FBI source for the purpose of undermining the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in our election," the Virginia Democrat said in a statement.

The warning comes in the midst of an extended back and forth between Rep. Devin Nunes, the California Republican who is the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and the Justice Department as Nunes presses for information related to the Russia investigation.

Warner emphasized the importance of safeguarding intelligence sources in his Friday evening statement, saying exposing a source could endanger American lives.

