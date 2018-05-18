Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy

Washington (CNN) Cambridge Analytica, the embattled data firm that worked on Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Thursday.

The firm voluntarily submitted a petition to declare bankruptcy at the US Bankruptcy Court Southern District of New York.

The filings note an estimated number of creditors between 1-49, estimated assets of $100,001 -- $500,000 and estimated liabilities of $1,000,001 - $10 million.

The company has come under fire over allegations it misused the personal Facebook data of millions.

The company has likewise struggled with the fallout of undercover recordings by Channel 4 News in the UK that showed executives at the firm discussing Cambridge Analytica's efforts on behalf of the Trump campaign and the lengths to which they said they would be willing to go for prospective clients, including then-CEO Alexander Nix suggesting they would "send some girls around" in order to obtain compromising material on a hypothetical candidate.

