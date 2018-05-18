A majority supports abortion rights, but paying for them is tricky

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration is planning a controversial new proposition that would bar abortions at facilities receiving any federal family planning funds, an effort that could further divide the country on one of its most difficult political topics.

Planned Parenthood, which could lose funds if the move is enacted, has immediately raised alarm bells that the administration's plan could essentially place a gag order on hospitals and family planning groups, thus limiting access to abortion services.

Support for access to legal and safe abortions has been at a two-decade high, but Americans are more split on how people receiving help from the government for insurance should be treated.

Polling done by the Public Religion Research Institute, released in April, shows that 21% of Americans believe abortion should be legal in all cases, with 33% saying it should be legal in most cases. In opposition, 29% say it should be illegal in most cases and 14% say it should illegal in all cases. A majority of Americans -- 76% -- in this poll say compared to five years ago, their current views about abortion have not changed.

But Americans are split on whether government-subsidized health insurance programs should cover abortion, even for low-income people. When asked if they support government programs, like Medicaid, providing this service to low-income women, 46% said they do while 51% they don't.

Read More