Thoughts and prayers this isn't true in Texas

James C. Moore is a business consultant and principal at Big Bend Strategies, a business development firm. He has authored four books on Texas politics and has written and reported on the state's government and history for four decades. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Van Horn, Texas (CNN) Americans don't want to admit it. But we are used to this now.

Our children have learned to use language like "active shooter," and a classmate, who was a hero on the football team, can suddenly turn into a "gunman."

Americans compare the latest school shooting to the most recent one that made headlines. This is how we process. The tragedy in Santa Fe, Texas, which appears to include guns and bombs, is just "the worst since February." Earlier this year students in Santa Fe had walked out in support of the "Never Again" campaign launched by survivors of the high school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

Is there an emerging pathology to how this all works? How did we get to where it was accepted?

Ask a parent who lost a child if we need to do something about the culture of the gun.

