What Rudy Giuliani's rants can't do for Trump

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) It's safe to assume that the bull-in-a-china-shop style of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is precisely what his new legal client, President Donald Trump, wants in a defender. But what works for Trump in the short term could prove to be a long-term political headache.

In sharp contrast to former attorneys for the President -- several of whom have resigned -- Giuliani has dropped any pretense of cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of possible links between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives.

"Mueller should now bring this to a close," Giuliani said this week in a Fox News interview. "It's been a year. He's gotten 1.4 million documents, he's interviewed 28 witnesses. And he has nothing, which is why he wants to bring the President into an interview."

That's what a good lawyer would say. It happens to be not quite true.

JUST WATCHED Avenatti on Giuliani: None of this makes sense Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Avenatti on Giuliani: None of this makes sense 01:54

Over the last year, Mueller's office has charged 19 people and three Russian companies with federal crimes. Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has pleaded guilty. So has his deputy campaign chairman, Rick Gates, and a former campaign aide, George Papadopoulos. All three men are now cooperating with the probe.