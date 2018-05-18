These high schoolers were tired of lawmakers' inaction. So, they wrote their own gun control legislation

(CNN) Like many schools across the nation, the halls of Alhambra High School, just outside Los Angeles, were buzzing with questions following the school shooting in Parkland.

What could they do? How could they stop this from happening again?

Teacher Jose Sanchez spent a lot of time helping students work through these questions during class.

Ultimately, he says, the students got tired of waiting for their legislators to introduce a gun control bill. So they decided to write their own.

The beginnings of the bill

