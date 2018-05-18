Breaking News

Experimental Ebola vaccine could be 'game-changer' in Congo outbreak

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 4:31 AM ET, Fri May 18, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

SGMD Gupta Ebola Suit Demo_00003310
SGMD Gupta Ebola Suit Demo_00003310

    JUST WATCHED

    See the suit designed to protect doctors from Ebola

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

See the suit designed to protect doctors from Ebola 03:08

Story highlights

  • As an Ebola outbreak in Congo spreads, an experimental vaccine could be key in controlling it
  • This is the first time a vaccine is being used to control an Ebola outbreak, one expert says

(CNN)Health officials remain hopeful that an experimental Ebola vaccine will help control the outbreak sweeping the Democratic Republic of Congo in central Africa.

Since April 4, 45 hemorrhagic fever cases have been reported, including 25 deaths, the health ministry said Thursday. Fourteen of those cases are confirmed to be Ebola virus disease, 10 are suspected and 21 are probable.
The WHO has deployed doses of the experimental vaccine along with emergency teams and equipment Congo. There are more than 5,000 doses of vaccine in Kinshasa, the country's capital, and health officials are expecting another batch of about 4,000 doses, said James Fulker, a spokesman for the international organization Gavi: the Vaccine Alliance.
    WHO deploys vaccines, emergency teams to control Ebola outbreak
    WHO deploys vaccines, emergency teams to control Ebola outbreak
    "Most of the time, Ebola is contained purely by public health measures. So this is the first time that a vaccine that has been shown to have efficacy is being employed in the control of Ebola. So in that respect it's unique," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States, who oversees an extensive research portfolio that includes studies on the Ebola virus.
    Between 2015 and 2016, the experimental vaccine was given to people in Guinea and Sierra Leone who were in contact with patients who had recently confirmed cases of Ebola, according to a study on that trial published in the journal The Lancet. The estimated vaccine efficacy in that study was 100%.
    Read More
    Now, for the vaccine, it's showtime once again -- and because the vaccine is experimental, meaning it's still being studied, it is administered with strict protocols hinging on informed consent.

    How the vaccine works

    The vaccine -- called rVSV-ZEBOV -- must be kept between minus 60 and minus 80 degrees Celsius (minus 76 to minus 112 degrees Fahrenheit) and are believed to last two weeks under basic refrigeration.
    Cold storage in Mbandaka -- a city of nearly 1.2 million people in Equateur Province in northwestern Congo -- is in the process of being set up. The latest case of Ebola virus disease was confirmed Thursday in Wangata, one of the three health zones of Mbandaka.
    There are multiple strains of the Ebola virus. For instance, the three species Zaire ebolavirus, Bundibugyo ebolavirus and Sudan ebolavirus are responsible for the larger Ebola outbreaks in Africa. This vaccine covers those in the Zaire group.
    "It works by inducing in the body a response that can protect against the Ebola virus. It's usually an antibody response, namely a protein that the body induces to be able to protect against Ebola," Fauci said.
    "Right now, there are still vaccine trials that are going on. Originally, the vaccine was shown to have some efficacy when it was used in a ring vaccination in Guinea, but the trials that went on in Sierra Leone and Liberia were merely to prove safety and whether or not it induced an immune response that you might predict would be protective," he said.
    How an Ebola outbreak can start, and end
    How an Ebola outbreak can start, and end

      JUST WATCHED

      How an Ebola outbreak can start, and end

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    How an Ebola outbreak can start, and end 02:09
    The vaccine, from the pharmaceutical company Merck, is used in a ring vaccinations strategy: vaccinating the close contacts of Ebola cases and the contacts of those contacts, such as family members; a buffer or "ring" of immune people around those who are sick can keep the disease from spreading.
    In addition to the rings, Ebola health care workers and front line works are vaccinated, said Ira Longini, a biostatistician at the University of Florida in Gainesville, who was part of the research team leading the Ebola vaccine trials.
    Anyone receiving the vaccine will then be checked three, 14, 21, 42, 63 and 84 days later.
    "The estimated efficacy during the trial was 100%, and it's pretty much that simple. It protects you against illness if you're vaccinated before you're infected," Longini said.
    "There's no effective treatment against Ebola. It has about a 50% death rate for those who become ill, so there's very little we can do except vaccinate, and so the vaccine is very important," he said. "In addition, the vaccine not only protects those who are vaccinated but also those around those who are vaccinated. It affects them indirectly, so it can be quite effective in stopping an outbreak or preventing the outbreak from getting large."

    'This particular vaccine ... does look hopeful'

    The ring vaccination strategy was used against smallpox in the 1970s, until it was officially declared eradicated in 1980.
    The Ebola epidemic in West Africa
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    An Ebola survivor participates in a study in Monrovia, Liberia, on June 17, 2015. The country launched a five-year study to unravel the mystery of the long-term health effects that plague survivors of the viral disease. Since the epidemic started more than a year ago in a remote village in Guinea, more than 11,000 people have died, the vast majority in three West African nations, &lt;a href=&quot;http://apps.who.int/ebola/ebola-situation-reports&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the latest numbers from the World Health Organization&lt;/a&gt;. And that number is believed to be low, since there was widespread under-reporting of cases, according to WHO.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    An Ebola survivor participates in a study in Monrovia, Liberia, on June 17, 2015. The country launched a five-year study to unravel the mystery of the long-term health effects that plague survivors of the viral disease. Since the epidemic started more than a year ago in a remote village in Guinea, more than 11,000 people have died, the vast majority in three West African nations, according to the latest numbers from the World Health Organization. And that number is believed to be low, since there was widespread under-reporting of cases, according to WHO.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 45
    Women in Monrovia celebrate after the World Health Organization declared Liberia Ebola-free on May 9, 2015. Other cases have recurred since, however. Two people in Liberia have died of the disease since the end of June, just weeks after the WHO declared the nation free of the disease.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Women in Monrovia celebrate after the World Health Organization declared Liberia Ebola-free on May 9, 2015. Other cases have recurred since, however. Two people in Liberia have died of the disease since the end of June, just weeks after the WHO declared the nation free of the disease.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 45
    A man walks past an Ebola awareness painting in Monrovia on March 22, 2015.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A man walks past an Ebola awareness painting in Monrovia on March 22, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 45
    Soldiers from the U.S. Army&#39;s 101st Airborne Division walk across the tarmac at Campbell Army Airfield before reuniting with their families at a homecoming ceremony March 21, 2015 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 162 soldiers were deployed in Liberia, where they helped fight the spread of Ebola.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Soldiers from the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division walk across the tarmac at Campbell Army Airfield before reuniting with their families at a homecoming ceremony March 21, 2015 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 162 soldiers were deployed in Liberia, where they helped fight the spread of Ebola.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 45
    Relatives weep for a loved one who it was believed died from Ebola, at a graveyard on the outskirts of Monrovia on March 11, 2015.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Relatives weep for a loved one who it was believed died from Ebola, at a graveyard on the outskirts of Monrovia on March 11, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 45
    Doctors Without Borders staffer Alex Eilert Paulsen watches as mattresses and bed frames burn at the Ebola Treatment Unit in Paynesville, Liberia, on January 31, 2015. The organization reduced its number of beds from 250 to 30 as gains were made in battling the virus.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Doctors Without Borders staffer Alex Eilert Paulsen watches as mattresses and bed frames burn at the Ebola Treatment Unit in Paynesville, Liberia, on January 31, 2015. The organization reduced its number of beds from 250 to 30 as gains were made in battling the virus.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 45
    Pauline Cafferkey, a Scottish woman diagnosed with Ebola, is put on a plane in Glasgow, Scotland, on December 30, 2014. Cafferkey, a 39-year-old nurse who volunteered in Sierra Leone, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/31/world/europe/uk-ebola/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was being transported to London&lt;/a&gt; for treatment.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Pauline Cafferkey, a Scottish woman diagnosed with Ebola, is put on a plane in Glasgow, Scotland, on December 30, 2014. Cafferkey, a 39-year-old nurse who volunteered in Sierra Leone, was being transported to London for treatment.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 45
    A child who survived the Ebola virus is fed by another survivor at a treatment center on the outskirts of Freetown, Sierra Leone, on November 11, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A child who survived the Ebola virus is fed by another survivor at a treatment center on the outskirts of Freetown, Sierra Leone, on November 11, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 45
    Health workers in Monrovia cover the body of a man suspected of dying from the Ebola virus on October 31, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Health workers in Monrovia cover the body of a man suspected of dying from the Ebola virus on October 31, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 45
    Kaci Hickox leaves her home in Fort Kent, Maine, to take a bike ride with her boyfriend on October 30, 2014. Hickox, a nurse, recently returned to the United States from West Africa, where she treated Ebola victims. State authorities wanted her to avoid public places for 21 days -- the virus&#39; incubation period. But Hickox, who twice tested negative for Ebola,&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/10/30/health/us-ebola/index.html&quot;&gt; said she would defy efforts&lt;/a&gt; to keep her quarantined at home.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Kaci Hickox leaves her home in Fort Kent, Maine, to take a bike ride with her boyfriend on October 30, 2014. Hickox, a nurse, recently returned to the United States from West Africa, where she treated Ebola victims. State authorities wanted her to avoid public places for 21 days -- the virus' incubation period. But Hickox, who twice tested negative for Ebola, said she would defy efforts to keep her quarantined at home.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 45
    Health officials in Nairobi, Kenya, prepare to screen passengers arriving at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on October 28, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Health officials in Nairobi, Kenya, prepare to screen passengers arriving at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on October 28, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 45
    U.S. President Barack Obama hugs Ebola survivor Nina Pham in the Oval Office of the White House on October 24, 2014. Pham, one of two Dallas nurses diagnosed with the virus, was declared Ebola-free after being treated at a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. The other nurse, Amber Vinson (not pictured), was treated in Atlanta and also declared Ebola-free.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    U.S. President Barack Obama hugs Ebola survivor Nina Pham in the Oval Office of the White House on October 24, 2014. Pham, one of two Dallas nurses diagnosed with the virus, was declared Ebola-free after being treated at a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. The other nurse, Amber Vinson (not pictured), was treated in Atlanta and also declared Ebola-free.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 45
    Health workers in Port Loko, Sierra Leone, transport the body of a person who is suspected to have died of Ebola on October 21, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Health workers in Port Loko, Sierra Leone, transport the body of a person who is suspected to have died of Ebola on October 21, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 45
    Health workers bury a body on the outskirts of Monrovia on October 20, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Health workers bury a body on the outskirts of Monrovia on October 20, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 45
    Garteh Korkoryah, center, is comforted during a memorial service for her son, Thomas Eric Duncan, on October 18, 2014, in Salisbury, North Carolina. Duncan, a 42-year-old Liberian citizen, died October 8 in a Dallas hospital. He was in the country to visit his son and his son&#39;s mother, and he was the first person in the United States to be diagnosed with Ebola.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Garteh Korkoryah, center, is comforted during a memorial service for her son, Thomas Eric Duncan, on October 18, 2014, in Salisbury, North Carolina. Duncan, a 42-year-old Liberian citizen, died October 8 in a Dallas hospital. He was in the country to visit his son and his son's mother, and he was the first person in the United States to be diagnosed with Ebola.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 45
    Boys run from blowing dust as a U.S. military aircraft leaves the construction site of an Ebola treatment center in Tubmanburg, Liberia, on October 15, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Boys run from blowing dust as a U.S. military aircraft leaves the construction site of an Ebola treatment center in Tubmanburg, Liberia, on October 15, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 45
    Aid workers from the Liberian Medical Renaissance League stage an Ebola awareness event October 15, 2014, in Monrovia. The group performs street dramas throughout Monrovia to educate the public on Ebola symptoms and how to handle people who are infected with the virus.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Aid workers from the Liberian Medical Renaissance League stage an Ebola awareness event October 15, 2014, in Monrovia. The group performs street dramas throughout Monrovia to educate the public on Ebola symptoms and how to handle people who are infected with the virus.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 45
    Ebola survivors prepare to leave a Doctors Without Borders treatment center after recovering from the virus in Paynesville, Liberia, on October 12, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Ebola survivors prepare to leave a Doctors Without Borders treatment center after recovering from the virus in Paynesville, Liberia, on October 12, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 45
    A man dressed in protective clothing treats the front porch of a Dallas apartment on October 12, 2014. The apartment is home to one of the two nurses who were diagnosed with Ebola after treating Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian national who traveled to Dallas and later died from the virus.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A man dressed in protective clothing treats the front porch of a Dallas apartment on October 12, 2014. The apartment is home to one of the two nurses who were diagnosed with Ebola after treating Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian national who traveled to Dallas and later died from the virus.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 45
    A woman crawls toward the body of her sister as a burial team takes her away for cremation October 10, 2014, in Monrovia. The sister had died from Ebola earlier in the morning while trying to walk to a treatment center, according to her relatives.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A woman crawls toward the body of her sister as a burial team takes her away for cremation October 10, 2014, in Monrovia. The sister had died from Ebola earlier in the morning while trying to walk to a treatment center, according to her relatives.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 45
    A man digs a grave on October 7, 2014, outside an Ebola treatment center near Gbarnga, Liberia.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A man digs a grave on October 7, 2014, outside an Ebola treatment center near Gbarnga, Liberia.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 45
    A person peeks out from the Dallas apartment where Thomas Eric Duncan, the first person diagnosed with the Ebola virus in the United States, was staying on October 3, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A person peeks out from the Dallas apartment where Thomas Eric Duncan, the first person diagnosed with the Ebola virus in the United States, was staying on October 3, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 45
    A girl cries as community activists approach her outside her Monrovia home on October 2, 2014, a day after her mother was taken to an Ebola ward.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A girl cries as community activists approach her outside her Monrovia home on October 2, 2014, a day after her mother was taken to an Ebola ward.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 45
    A health official uses a thermometer September 29, 2014, to screen a Ukrainian crew member on the deck of a cargo ship at the Apapa port in Lagos, Nigeria.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A health official uses a thermometer September 29, 2014, to screen a Ukrainian crew member on the deck of a cargo ship at the Apapa port in Lagos, Nigeria.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 45
    Workers move a building into place as part of a new Ebola treatment center in Monrovia on September 28, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Workers move a building into place as part of a new Ebola treatment center in Monrovia on September 28, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 45
    Medics load an Ebola patient onto a plane at Sierra Leone&#39;s Freetown-Lungi International Airport on September 22, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Medics load an Ebola patient onto a plane at Sierra Leone's Freetown-Lungi International Airport on September 22, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 45
    A few people are seen in Freetown during a three-day nationwide lockdown on September 21, 2014. In an attempt to curb the spread of the Ebola virus, people in Sierra Leone were told to stay in their homes.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A few people are seen in Freetown during a three-day nationwide lockdown on September 21, 2014. In an attempt to curb the spread of the Ebola virus, people in Sierra Leone were told to stay in their homes.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 45
    Supplies wait to be loaded onto an aircraft at New York&#39;s John F. Kennedy International Airport on September 20, 2014. It was the largest single shipment of aid to the Ebola zone to date, and it was coordinated by the Clinton Global Initiative and other U.S. aid organizations.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Supplies wait to be loaded onto an aircraft at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on September 20, 2014. It was the largest single shipment of aid to the Ebola zone to date, and it was coordinated by the Clinton Global Initiative and other U.S. aid organizations.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 45
    A child stops on a Monrovia street September 12, 2014, to look at a man who is suspected of suffering from Ebola.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A child stops on a Monrovia street September 12, 2014, to look at a man who is suspected of suffering from Ebola.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 45
    After an Ebola case was confirmed in Senegal, people load cars with household items as they prepare to cross into Guinea from the border town of Diaobe, Senegal, on September 3, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    After an Ebola case was confirmed in Senegal, people load cars with household items as they prepare to cross into Guinea from the border town of Diaobe, Senegal, on September 3, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 45
    A health worker wearing a protective suit conducts an Ebola prevention drill at the port in Monrovia on August 29, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A health worker wearing a protective suit conducts an Ebola prevention drill at the port in Monrovia on August 29, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 45
    A burial team from the Liberian Ministry of Health unloads bodies of Ebola victims onto a funeral pyre at a crematorium in Marshall, Liberia, on August 22, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A burial team from the Liberian Ministry of Health unloads bodies of Ebola victims onto a funeral pyre at a crematorium in Marshall, Liberia, on August 22, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 45
    Dr. Kent Brantly leaves Emory University Hospital on August 21, 2014, after being declared no longer infectious from the Ebola virus. Brantly was one of two American missionaries brought to Emory for treatment of the deadly virus.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Dr. Kent Brantly leaves Emory University Hospital on August 21, 2014, after being declared no longer infectious from the Ebola virus. Brantly was one of two American missionaries brought to Emory for treatment of the deadly virus.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 45
    An Ebola Task Force soldier beats a local resident while enforcing a quarantine on the West Point slum on August 20, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    An Ebola Task Force soldier beats a local resident while enforcing a quarantine on the West Point slum on August 20, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 45
    Local residents gather around a very sick Saah Exco, 10, in a back alley of the West Point slum on August 19, 2014. The boy was one of the patients that was pulled out of a holding center for suspected Ebola patients after the facility was overrun and closed by a mob on August 16. A local clinic then refused to treat Saah, according to residents, because of the danger of infection. Although he was never tested for Ebola, Saah&#39;s mother and brother died in the holding center.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Local residents gather around a very sick Saah Exco, 10, in a back alley of the West Point slum on August 19, 2014. The boy was one of the patients that was pulled out of a holding center for suspected Ebola patients after the facility was overrun and closed by a mob on August 16. A local clinic then refused to treat Saah, according to residents, because of the danger of infection. Although he was never tested for Ebola, Saah's mother and brother died in the holding center.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 45
    Workers prepare the new Ebola treatment center on August 17, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Workers prepare the new Ebola treatment center on August 17, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 45
    Liberian police depart after firing shots in the air while trying to protect an Ebola burial team in the West Point slum of Monrovia on August 16, 2014. A crowd of several hundred local residents reportedly drove away the burial team and their police escort. The mob then forced open an Ebola isolation ward and took patients out, saying the Ebola epidemic is a hoax.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Liberian police depart after firing shots in the air while trying to protect an Ebola burial team in the West Point slum of Monrovia on August 16, 2014. A crowd of several hundred local residents reportedly drove away the burial team and their police escort. The mob then forced open an Ebola isolation ward and took patients out, saying the Ebola epidemic is a hoax.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 45
    A health worker disinfects a corpse after a man died in a classroom being used as an Ebola isolation ward August 15, 2014, in Monrovia.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A health worker disinfects a corpse after a man died in a classroom being used as an Ebola isolation ward August 15, 2014, in Monrovia.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 45
    Aid worker Nancy Writebol, wearing a protective suit, gets wheeled on a gurney into Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on August 5, 2014. A medical plane flew Writebol from Liberia to the United States after she and her colleague Dr. Kent Brantly were infected with the Ebola virus in the West African country.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Aid worker Nancy Writebol, wearing a protective suit, gets wheeled on a gurney into Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on August 5, 2014. A medical plane flew Writebol from Liberia to the United States after she and her colleague Dr. Kent Brantly were infected with the Ebola virus in the West African country.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 45
    Members of Doctors Without Borders adjust tents in the isolation area in Kailahun on July 20, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Members of Doctors Without Borders adjust tents in the isolation area in Kailahun on July 20, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 45
    Boots dry in the Ebola treatment center in Kailahun on July 20, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Boots dry in the Ebola treatment center in Kailahun on July 20, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 45
    Dr. Jose Rovira of the World Health Organization takes a swab from a suspected Ebola victim in Pendembu, Sierra Leone, on July 18, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Dr. Jose Rovira of the World Health Organization takes a swab from a suspected Ebola victim in Pendembu, Sierra Leone, on July 18, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 45
    Red Cross volunteers disinfect each other with chlorine after removing the body of an Ebola victim from a house in Pendembu on July 18, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Red Cross volunteers disinfect each other with chlorine after removing the body of an Ebola victim from a house in Pendembu on July 18, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 45
    A scientist separates blood cells from plasma cells to isolate any Ebola RNA and test for the virus April 3, 2014, at the European Mobile Laboratory in Gueckedou, Guinea.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A scientist separates blood cells from plasma cells to isolate any Ebola RNA and test for the virus April 3, 2014, at the European Mobile Laboratory in Gueckedou, Guinea.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 45
    Health specialists work March 31, 2014, at an isolation ward for patients at the facility in southern Guinea.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Health specialists work March 31, 2014, at an isolation ward for patients at the facility in southern Guinea.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 45
    01 ebola epidemic 0731 RESTRICTED02 ebola epidemic 0731 RESTRICTED03 ebola epidemic 0731 RESTRICTED04 ebola epidemic 073105 ebola epidemic 0731 RESTRICTED06 ebola epidemic 073101 ebola 1231ebola 1111ebola liberia 103104 week in photos 103102 ebola 103001 Obama Pham hug 102401 ebola 102201 ebola 102002 ebola 102002 ebola 101601 ebola 101501 ebola 101218 week in photos 101701 ebola liberia 101026 week in photos 101001 week in photos 1010 RESTRICTED01 Ebola 100202 ebola 092902 ebola 092801 ebola RESTRICTED02 ebola 092304 ebola 0924 RESTRICTEDebola 091204 ebola 0903Ebola health worker 01 ebola liberia 0822brantley leaves emory 02 liberia ebola 082003 liberia ebola 081905 ebola 081701 liberia ebola 081601 liberia ebola 0815writebol 0805 restricted04 ebola sierra leone03 ebola sierra leone12 ebola sierra leone06 ebola sierra leone04 ebola in west africa 0402 RESTRICTED04 Ebola in West Africa
    "So the strategy's been used before, and it's been used successfully," said Dr. Daniel Lucey, a senior scholar with the O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law and adjunct professor of medicine-infectious disease at Georgetown Law, who is a spokesman for the Infectious Diseases Society of America.
    Regarding the Ebola vaccine, "as I understand from comments from the World Health Organization and Democratic Republic of Congo this week, it will be used not surprisingly in the same way that it was first studied during the West African Ebola outbreak initially in Guinea," said Lucey, who has treated Ebola patients during outbreaks in Sierra Leone and Liberia.
    "This particular vaccine, although it's still experimental, does look hopeful from past experience in Guinea and Sierra Leone, but we don't know for sure," he said. "If in fact it is safe and effective, it really will be a game-changer in terms of being able to more quickly stop future Ebola epidemics."
    The facts about Ebola
    The facts about Ebola

      JUST WATCHED

      The facts about Ebola

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The facts about Ebola 03:44
    This vaccine isn't the only Ebola vaccine out there. There are multiple Ebola vaccine candidates in development, including the cAd3-EBOZ vaccine, which was found to be well-tolerated and induced an immune response, according to findings presented in February 2016.
    Ebola virus disease, formerly known as Ebola hemorrhagic fever, is spread through direct contact with bodily fluids of a person who is sick with or has died from the disease.
    "It never spreads through the air, thankfully," Lucey said.
    "So the idea is to vaccinate people who come into contact or are in contact of people who come into contact with people who have Ebola virus infection," he said. "And importantly, this vaccine can never cause Ebola disease, because it contains only one small part of the Ebola virus, so it could never cause the disease itself."
    West Africa experienced the largest recorded outbreak of Ebola over a two-year period beginning in March 2014. A total of 28,616 confirmed, probable and suspected cases were reported in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, with 11,310 deaths, according to the WHO.
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Last week, the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo declared the current Ebola outbreak, its ninth since the discovery of the virus near the country's Ebola River in 1976.
    "Right now, it is impossible to tell what's going to happen with this. Is it going to be a big outbreak? Is it going to be a medium outbreak or a small outbreak? ... We don't know at this point. That's why we're treating it as a very serious situation," Fauci said.
    "I think the important takeaway message is that in the outbreak that took place in western Africa, we were able to be able to develop a vaccine and show that it works," he said. "So right now, this is a good example that you can and should be able to do research that tests the efficacy of products during an outbreak, the way it was done in West Africa."

    CNN's Meera Senthilingam, Euan McKirdy and David McKenzie contributed to this report.