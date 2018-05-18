(CNN) The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised the Ebola health risk assessment to "very high" in the Democratic Republic of Congo, ahead of an emergency meeting Friday to discuss the worsening outbreak.

Concerns about the spread of the disease escalated Thursday when the health body announced the first case had been detected in Mbandaka, a city of nearly 1.2 million people.

"The confirmed case in Mbandaka, a large urban center located on major national and international river, road and domestic air routes increases the risk of spread within the Democratic Republic of the Congo and to neighboring countries," the statement said.

While the WHO raised the national public health risk to 'very high," it said the global risk level is "currently low."

The WHO's International Health Regulations emergency committee will determine on Friday if the current outbreak constitutes a public heath event of international concern.

