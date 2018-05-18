London (CNN) Sergei Skripal, the former Russian spy poisoned with a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury in March, has been discharged from the hospital there, the hospital announced Friday.

Skripal, 66, was found slumped on a bench on March 4 along with his daughter, Yulia, after being exposed to novichok, a military-grade nerve agent.

Yulia, 33, was released from the hospital last month and taken to a safe location. Det. Sgt. Nick Bailey, who was also exposed to the nerve agent, was released in March.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, at a restaurant in the English city of Salisbury.

Lorna Wilkinson, director of nursing at the hospital, confirmed Sergei Skripal's release, adding that "this is an important stage in his recovery, which will now take place away from the hospital," the UK Press Association reported.

"Treating him and the other two people poisoned by this nerve agent, while still providing outstanding care to the other patients who rely on our hospital, has been a huge and unprecedented challenge that I'm proud our staff at Salisbury Hospital have risen to," she said.

The Skripals are seen enjoying a beer in Salisbury before the poisoning.