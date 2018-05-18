Meghan Markle's mother is having tea with the Queen

London (CNN) Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, is due to meet Queen Elizabeth for tea at Windsor Castle Friday, as final preparations are made for the royal wedding on Saturday.

Ragland met several other members of the British royal family Thursday, Kensington Palace said, ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry, the Queen's grandchild and sixth in line to the throne.

She had tea with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall -- father and step-mother -- at Clarence House in London. Later, she met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during wedding rehearsals in Windsor.

Ragland will spend Friday night with her daughter at the five-star Cliveden House Hotel , around 30 minutes drive from Windsor. They will travel to the castle together Saturday morning, driving up the Long Walk where members of the public will get their first glimpse of the bride.