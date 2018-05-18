(CNN) Jennifer Aniston is headed to the White House in an upcoming Netflix comedy film, and she's bringing her wife with her.

The streaming network on Friday announced Aniston and comedian Tig Notaro will team up for a comedy called "First Ladies." Aniston will play the first female President of the United States and Notaro will play the First Lady.

The description provided by Netflix says their characters, named Beverly and Kasey Nicholson, will "prove that behind every great woman... is another great woman."

Notaro and Stephanie Allynne ("One Mississippi") will write the script and produce.

Aniston is also a producer on the project, as is Will Ferrell.

