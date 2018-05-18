Elizabeth Hurley says Meghan Markle will be a 'fantastic asset' to the royal family

(CNN) Elizabeth Hurley believes Meghan Markle will have a seamless transition into the royal family because of her Hollywood roots.

"I kind of look at the royal family as being a bit like show business," Hurley told CNN at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Gala on Thursday. "Every time they go out, it's like they're on a red carpet. They're scrutinized, they're looked at. She's had that anyway because she was a major television star -- and a very talented one -- and a beautiful young woman who everyone wanted to talk to."

The British actress added, "I have a feeling she's going to be a fantastic asset to our royal family."

Hurley currently stars on the E! series, "The Royals," a fictional show about the British monarchy.

Read More