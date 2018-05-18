Breaking News

Billboard Music Awards 2018: What to expect

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:20 PM ET, Fri May 18, 2018

Janet Jackson, seen here performing at the 2006 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena December Las Vegas, Nevada,will this year receive the Icon Award.
(CNN)This year's Billboard Music Awards are happening Sunday and there will be plenty of action.

Here's what to expect from the three-hour ceremony:

Nominees

    Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran are tied for the top in nominations.
    The three each have 15 nods in various categories.
    They are followed by Post Malone, who has 10, Drake with 9, and Justin Bieber and Cardi B with 8 nominations.
    Here are some of the major category nominees:
    Top Artist:
    Drake
    Kendrick Lamar
    Bruno Mars
    Ed Sheeran
    Taylor Swift
    Top New Artist:
    21 Savage
    Camila Cabello
    Cardi B
    Khalid
    Kodak Black
    Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
    Camila Cabello
    Cardi B
    Drake
    Sam Hunt
    Ed Sheeran
    Top Male Artist:
    Drake
    Kendrick Lamar
    Bruno Mars
    Post Malone
    Ed Sheeran
    Top Female Artist:
    Camila Cabello
    Cardi B
    Halsey
    Demi Lovato
    Taylor Swift
    Top Duo/Group:
    The Chainsmokers
    Coldplay
    Imagine Dragons
    Migos
    U2
    Top R&B Artist:
    Chris Brown
    Khalid
    Bruno Mars
    SZA
    The Weeknd
    Top R&B Male Artist:
    Khalid
    Bruno Mars
    The Weeknd
    Top R&B Female Artist:
    Beyoncé
    Rihanna
    SZA
    Top Rap Artist:
    Drake
    Kendrick Lamar
    Lil Uzi Vert
    Migos
    Post Malone
    Top Rap Male Artist:
    Drake
    Kendrick Lamar
    Post Malone
    Top Rap Female Artist:
    Bhad Bhabie
    Cardi B
    Nicki Minaj
    Top Country Artist:
    Kane Brown
    Luke Combs
    Sam Hunt
    Thomas Rhett
    Chris Stapleton
    Top Country Male Artist:
    Sam Hunt
    Thomas Rhett
    Chris Stapleton
    Top Country Female Artist:
    Kelsea Ballerini
    Miranda Lambert
    Maren Morris
    Top Country Duo/Group Artist:
    Florida Georgia Line
    Old Dominion
    Zac Brown Band

    Performances

    The show is all about the performers and this year will be super star studded.
    Scheduled performers include new dad John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran (who will perform via satellite from Dublin, Ireland) and Ariana Grande.

    Icon Award

    Speaking of star power, Janet Jackson will be receiving the Icon Award -- marking her first TV performance in nine years.
    Past recipients include Prince, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez.

    The host

    Singer Kellie Clarkson will host the show, which airs live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas starting 8 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.