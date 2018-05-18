Billboard Music Awards 2018: What to expect

(CNN) This year's Billboard Music Awards are happening Sunday and there will be plenty of action.

Here's what to expect from the three-hour ceremony:

Nominees

Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran are tied for the top in nominations.

The three each have 15 nods in various categories.

They are followed by Post Malone, who has 10, Drake with 9, and Justin Bieber and Cardi B with 8 nominations.

Here are some of the major category nominees:

Top Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Migos

U2

Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyoncé

Rihanna

SZA

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:

Bhad Bhabie

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Male Artist:

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Female Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group Artist:

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Performances

The show is all about the performers and this year will be super star studded.

Scheduled performers include new dad John Legend , Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran (who will perform via satellite from Dublin, Ireland) and Ariana Grande.

Icon Award

Speaking of star power, Janet Jackson will be receiving the Icon Award -- marking her first TV performance in nine years.

Past recipients include Prince, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez.

The host

Singer Kellie Clarkson will host the show, which airs live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas starting 8 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.