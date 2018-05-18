Billboard Music Awards 2018: What to expect

Story highlights
(CNN)This year's Billboard Music Awards are happening Sunday and there will be plenty of action.
Here's what to expect from the three-hour ceremony:
Nominees
Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran are tied for the top in nominations.
The three each have 15 nods in various categories.
They are followed by Post Malone, who has 10, Drake with 9, and Justin Bieber and Cardi B with 8 nominations.
Here are some of the major category nominees:
Top Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist:
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Kodak Black
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Sam Hunt
Ed Sheeran
Top Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Migos
U2
Top R&B Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
SZA
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist:
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist:
Beyoncé
Rihanna
SZA
Top Rap Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist:
Bhad Bhabie
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Top Country Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Top Country Male Artist:
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Top Country Female Artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Top Country Duo/Group Artist:
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Performances
The show is all about the performers and this year will be super star studded.
Scheduled performers include new dad John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran (who will perform via satellite from Dublin, Ireland) and Ariana Grande.
Icon Award
Speaking of star power, Janet Jackson will be receiving the Icon Award -- marking her first TV performance in nine years.
Past recipients include Prince, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez.
The host
Singer Kellie Clarkson will host the show, which airs live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas starting 8 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.