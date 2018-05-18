Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome baby No. 4

(CNN) Alec Baldwin is a father again.

He and wife, Hilaria, announced Thursday that she had given birth to their fourth child, a son.

"He's here! He's perfect! 8lbs 2oz #wegotthis2018," they captioned a photo showing the couple with their new baby on Instagram.

It's the third boy for the pair, who married in 2012.

The new baby joins siblings Leonardo Ángel Charles, who is 20 months old, Rafael Thomas, 2, and big sister Carmen Gabriela, 4.

