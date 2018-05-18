Meghan Markle-approved clothing brands to shop, ahead of the royal wedding

Story highlights Many of Meghan Markle's signature looks are easily re-creatable

Ahead of the royal wedding, shop these Markle-approved items

Hands down, one of our favorite fashion icons to emerge within the past year is Meghan Markle. Her style is effortless, in many instances casual, and pretty radical compared to some royals.

She's proof that fashion fit for a royal can be completely attainable to the average person. Many of the fashion brands she sports are trendy, comfortable, down-to-earth and, more importantly, reasonably affordable. It makes shopping for a princess-approved wardrobe pretty economical. It's no surprise a handful of her go-to pieces have been sold out completely or amassed a pretty extensive waitlist.

Brands that Markle has sported include Everlane, a direct-to-consumer fashion label that focuses on quality, ethically made clothing and accessories, and Hunter, which is famous for its signature wellies.

Ahead of the royal wedding, we've compiled a list of clothing items Markle has been spotted wearing, with the links to shop. These accessories, footwear and clothing are proof that you don't have to be a royal to dress like one.

Everlane The Day Market Tote ($165; everlane.com)

Misha Nonoo The Husband Shirt ($185; shopspring.com)

MOTHER Denim Looker Ankle Fray Love Gun Jeans ($228; motherdenim.com)

Adidas Gazelle Sneaker ($80; nordstrom.com)

Baublebar Peacemaker Ring ($42; baublebar.com)

Club Monaco Tay Short-Sleeve Velvet Wrap Dress ($104; neimanmarcus.com)

Black Halo Jackie O Belted Dress ($375; shopbop.com)

Catbird Threadbare Ring ($44; catbirdny.com)

Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Sunglasses ($153; rayban.com)

Everlane The High-Rise Skinny Jean ($68; everlane.com)

Kamik Sienna Boot ($119.95; nordstrom.com)

Hunter Women's Original Refined Rain Boots ($165; hunterboots.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.