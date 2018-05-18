For just $19, master every Microsoft Office program with this online course

Story highlights This online course includes more than 600 lessons on programs in Microsoft Office

It covers Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive, Outlook, Access and Calendar

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now in the CNN Store. Each week, we feature a product we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the eLearn Microsoft Office School program ($19, originally $199.99; store.cnn.com).

How proficient are you at using Microsoft Office programs? Even if you think you're pretty slick at Word, Excel and PowerPoint, there's a good chance that there are features of these everyday programs that you may be missing out on. And for beginners, a tutorial on the ins and outs of each would be the place to get started.

That's where the eLearn Microsoft Office School program ($19, originally $199.99; store.cnn.com) comes into play. With this 42-module course containing over 600 lessons, you'll master some of the programs most commonly used in the workplace. The program includes over 45 hours of material broken down into lessons based on which program you're trying to master. Then, within those lessons, there are videos and scored practice tests so that you can monitor your progress.

What you'll learn? This high-caliber, easy-to-follow training will have you up to speed on Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive, Outlook, Access and Calendar. Before you know it, you'll be the one answering your colleagues when they're stumped by a Microsoft Office feature.

Note: The prices above reflect the listed retailer's price at the time of publication.