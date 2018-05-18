Pyongyang won't give visas to South Koreans to cover nuclear site closure

Story highlights North Korea could close its nuclear test site as early as May 23

Kim Jong Un announced it would be closed last month

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) South Korean journalists may not be allowed to enter North Korea to cover the closure of Pyongyang's nuclear test site, authorities in Seoul said, less than a week after they were reportedly invited.

A spokesman for South Korea's Unification Ministry, the government bureau in charge of all things North Korea, said that the North Korean government has not accepted visa applications for all of the South Korean journalists who applied to the country.

North Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Saturday that the dismantlement "ceremony," which will involve blowing up the tunnels under the sprawling complex known as Punggye-ri, could take place as early as May 23. Journalists from China, Russia, South Korea, the United States and the United Kingdom were to be invited to watch for transparency's sake.

Analysts say it will undoubtedly make for good pictures, but note that only journalists are being allowed in the country to watch. There's been no word if nonproliferation experts with the technical know-how to properly verify the site's closure have been extended an invitation.

