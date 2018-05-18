Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 1:20 PM ET, Fri May 18, 2018

(CNN)A city's dreams were crushed. A grandma's dreams came true. And a couple thought they were dreaming. Here's this week's politics-free news.

A 'no' from Amazon

Another one bites the dust. Here's why this city lost the Amazon HQ2 bid.

    An 88-year-old fan

    A video of her getting Justin Timberlake tickets went viral. What happens next is even better.
    A treasure box

    For years, a couple thought this was just rusty piece of metal. But it was so much more.

    An optical illusion

    This isn't a car crash. It's one of the best senior pranks cops ever saw.

    An explanation

    Yanny or Laurel? There's a simple reason for why people perceive one thing so differently.

    An awkward moment

    Did he know he was on air or ...? Things got weird on 'American Idol.'