Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN)A time-lapse panorama of London's skyline, a blunder on a TV game show, an awkward moment on "American Idol." These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.
A game show fail
The host of Britain's edition of "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" accidentally congratulated a contestant who answered a trivia question incorrectly.
When live TV becomes uncomfortable
Longtime "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest had a cringeworthy moment with Katy Perry when he seemingly didn't realize he was on live TV.
Ivanka Trump under fire
Ivanka Trump faces criticism as images of her smiling while unveiling a plaque at the US Embassy in Jerusalem contrasted with those of deadly clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian protesters at the Gaza border.
A unique view of London
Photographers did the first gigapixel photo shoot of London's skyline. There were more than 8 million pixels in each image.
Spectacular eruption from Hawaii volcano
Eruptions continue from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, including one Thursday that shot ash and smoke 30,000 feet into the air.