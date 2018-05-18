Breaking News

Must-watch videos of the week

By Karol Brinkley, CNN

Updated 11:33 AM ET, Fri May 18, 2018

(CNN)A time-lapse panorama of London's skyline, a blunder on a TV game show, an awkward moment on "American Idol." These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

A game show fail

The host of Britain's edition of "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" accidentally congratulated a contestant who answered a trivia question incorrectly.

When live TV becomes uncomfortable

    Longtime "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest had a cringeworthy moment with Katy Perry when he seemingly didn't realize he was on live TV.
    Ivanka Trump under fire

    Ivanka Trump faces criticism as images of her smiling while unveiling a plaque at the US Embassy in Jerusalem contrasted with those of deadly clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian protesters at the Gaza border.

    A unique view of London

    Photographers did the first gigapixel photo shoot of London's skyline. There were more than 8 million pixels in each image.

    Spectacular eruption from Hawaii volcano

    Eruptions continue from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, including one Thursday that shot ash and smoke 30,000 feet into the air.