(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- At least 10 people were killed in a shooting at a Texas high school, a law enforcement official says. A 17-year-old suspect is in custody. Follow live updates

-- A large fireball was visible near Havana, Cuba's international airport after a plane carrying more than 100 people reportedly crashed after takeoff. Follow live updates

-- Every Catholic bishop in Chile has offered his resignation to Pope Francis over a sex abuse scandal in the South American country.