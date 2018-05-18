Breaking News

By Gary Cotton, CNN

Updated 3:20 PM ET, Fri May 18, 2018

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- At least 10 people were killed in a shooting at a Texas high school, a law enforcement official says. A 17-year-old suspect is in custody. Follow live updates.
-- A large fireball was visible near Havana, Cuba's international airport after a plane carrying more than 100 people reportedly crashed after takeoff. Follow live updates.
-- Rudy Giuliani, one of President Donald Trump's lawyers in the Russia investigation, gave a marathon interview on CNN's "New Day," discussing whether there was an FBI informant on Trump's 2016 campaign.
    -- Every Catholic bishop in Chile has offered his resignation to Pope Francis over a sex abuse scandal in the South American country.
    -- Bill Gates made some eyebrow-raising claims about encounters he's has had with Trump, saying the President doesn't know the difference between HIV and HPV.
    -- The President says first lady Melania Trump is doing great after undergoing kidney surgery.
    -- Trump nominated Robert Wilkie to lead the Department of Veterans affairs three weeks after his first nominee withdrew amid controversy. Trump said the announcement came as a surprise, even to Wilkie.
    -- In a royal wedding first, Meghan Markle will give herself away when she marries Prince Harry.