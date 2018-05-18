All the Catholic bishops in Chile have resigned over a sex abuse scandal

(CNN) Every bishop in Chile offered his resignation to Pope Francis on Friday, after a three-day emergency summit at the Vatican to discuss Chile's sex abuse scandal.

In total, 31 active bishops and three retired bishops announced in a statement that they had offered to resign over the scandal and place the issue "in the hands of the Holy Father so that he might freely decide for each one of us."

The simultaneous resignation of all the bishops in a single country is thought to be unprecedented in the modern history of the Catholic church.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said he had no comment on whether Pope Francis would accept the mass resignation.

Pope Francis called the country's bishops to Rome after he received a 2,300-page report detailing sexual abuses by priests in Chile.

