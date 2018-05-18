Nigerian students tied to crucifixes and beaten for coming late to school

Story highlights
- Corporal punishment yet to be outlawed in Nigeria
Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)Three people including a school principal have been arrested in Nigeria for allegedly tying two students to makeshift crucifixes and flogging them for coming late to school, a police spokesman told CNN.
The pupils were being flogged by a teacher in front of their school Wednesday morning in the remote town of Ayetoro, Ogun State, northwest of Lagos.
"They were tied to a wooden trees made to look like a crucifix when a policeman on patrol saw them. They told the principal and the school proprietor to untie them and they refused. They even beat one of the people who intervened," Abimbola Oyeyemi, Ogun State police spokesman told CNN.
The state's police command said it was investigating the case and said the school's principal, owner, and a teacher have been charged with assault and intention to cause grievous bodily harm.
CNN could not immediately reach the school authorities for comments.
Corporal punishment is a common form of discipline in many Nigerian schools despite increasing evidence of its negative outcomes on children.
Nigeria is not among the 60 countries states and territories that have banned its use against children though internationals organizations are calling for it to be outlawed.
The United Nations children agency estimates that around 300 million children aged two to for receive some form of physical discipline from their parents or caregivers on a regular basis.