Members of the audience hold up signs as Scott Pruitt, the embattled administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Wednesday, May 16. Pruitt vehemently defended himself while facing tough questions about his spending and alleged ethical transgressions. He said there were some decisions during his tenure he would not have made again with the benefit of hindsight, but he also denied some of the allegations against him and said some were exaggeration.