The earth has had warmer-than-average temperatures for 400 straight months now

(CNN) For 400 consecutive months -- that's more than 33 years -- the earth's temperature has been above average, and climatologists aren't mincing words as to why.

The dubious milestone was reported in the April edition of NOAA's monthly global climate report . The report also states that this April had the third-highest temperatures of any April since NOAA began collecting such records in 1880.

"It's mainly due to anthropogenic (human-caused) warming," NOAA climatologst Ahira Sanchez told CNN. "Climate change is real, and we will continue to see global temperatures increase in the future."

There are natural causes for warmer years, too.

"If you were to remove the human factor, you would still see a variability, but it would be up and down," Sanchez says.

