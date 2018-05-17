Here's what you should (and shouldn't) do to defuse a racist tirade in public

(CNN) When you watch public, racist tirades online -- like the recent one at a New York City restaurant -- it's easy to cringe from behind a screen or lob some choice words of your own.

But what if that scene unfolded right in front of you? Would you intervene if you saw people getting harassed or intimidated based on their race or religion?

"I'm not going to tell anyone it's not risky ... but I don't think staying silent is going to make anything better," said Lucy Duncan, who conducts training on bystander intervention for American Friends Service Committee

"If they don't intervene, that kind of violence or that kind of incident becomes normalized. ... It's dangerous for people to not do something."

Whether to act is a deeply personal decision. But if you do, Duncan offers tips on how to stay safe, what not to do, and what to do after the situation is over.