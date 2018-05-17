1 adult, 1 child killed in 'horrific' accident involving school bus and dump truck in New Jersey

(CNN) [Breaking news update, posted at 4:09 p.m. ET]

One child and one adult were killed Thursday when a school bus collided with a dump truck and flipped over in Mount Olive Township in Morris County, New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said. More than 40 people were injured.

[Previous story, posted at 3:08 p.m. ET]

Multiple people were injured Thursday when a school bus collided with a dump truck and flipped over in Mount Olive Township in Morris County, New Jersey, officials said.

Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum, who saw the aftermath of the highway crash from an overpass, described the scene as "horrific." He told HLN Thursday there were possible ejections in the crash.

