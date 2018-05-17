A man repeatedly threatened to blow up a mosque, the FBI says. They caught him by checking caller ID

(CNN) A South Florida man is accused of leaving multiple voicemails saying he would blow up a mosque days before Ramadan. The way officials found him? They checked caller ID.

Dustin Hughes, 26, is alleged to have called Jamaat Ul Muttaqeen Mosque in Pembroke Pines, Florida, four times in a week. Hughes made the first call on May 5, claiming he had planted a bomb in the mosque and planned on detonating it, according to a federal complaint

"I planted a bomb in your temple, I'm gonna blow your f------ temple up you f----- Muslim piece of s---," Hughes allegedly said in the first voicemail. He continued, "You guys wanna come here and cause mayhem to America, well I'm gonna cause mayhem to your religion 'cause your religion is nothing but lies. Lies, lies, lies from the devil! Where's Allah now?"

Tracking the caller

Police in Pembroke Pines, roughly 23 miles north of Miami, responded to the mosque and confirmed there were no explosives planted.

