After scandal, Miss America names first all-female leadership team

(CNN) For the first time in the organization's history, Miss America will be led entirely by women -- and they're all former pageant winners.

Regina Hopper was appointed president and CEO of the Miss America Organization, and Marjorie Vincent-Tripp was named as chair of the Board of Trustees of the Miss America Foundation, according to a statement from the organizations.

With their appointments, the two join Gretchen Carlson, who was named the chairman of the Miss America Organization's Board of Trustees in December.

The female trio takes over for the leaders of the Miss America Organization who resigned in December after the Huffington Post revealed that leaders and employees had sent emails disparaging pageant contestants, including references to their weight and sex lives.

One example was when employee Lewis Friedman wrote to Miss America Organization CEO Sam Haskell, who wanted to refer to past pageant winners as "formers" instead of "forevers." Friedman said he'd changed "forevers" to "c****," to which Haskell replied: "Perfect...bahahaha"

