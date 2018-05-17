(CNN) Rosemarie Melanson can barely remember hearing a man speak to her after she was shot in the Las Vegas massacre. She soon blacked out and wouldn't recall anything about the next few weeks.

The mother of four would spend six months in a hospital and endure nine surgeries.

Last week, she finally got a chance to meet the retired Los Angeles firefighter who her family says saved her life.

In an emotional reunion, Don Matthews visited Melanson at her Las Vegas home after her recent hospital release, swallowed up by embrace after embrace from her and her family.

"Without him, I wouldn't be here -- no doubt," Melanson told CNN's Erica Hill, who was there for the reunion.