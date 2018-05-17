(CNN) Las Vegas police evacuated The Boulevard shopping mall after reports of an armed man, but later said no person was located with a gun and the reports appear unfounded.

Police cars with flashing lights and emergency vehicles waited outside the mall Thursday night.

Boulevard mall manager Timo Kuusela said the incident started after reports that a man possibly carrying an assault weapon was spotted in the mall.

"Police received a call and responded to the mall and evacuated the premises," Kuusela said. "Police have not located this person and they are clearing the building to make sure the person is not hiding inside."

Police with long guns evacuated shoppers from the parking lot.

#BREAKING police on scene of Las Vegas mall. I just arrived— working to get more details. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/CUgdFbezay — Mahsa Saeidi, Esq. (@MahsaWho) May 18, 2018

BREAKING: Huge Metro situation at Boulevard Mall on Maryland Parkway. Dozens of units, County fire on scene. Armed officers at the Sears entrance. No details confirmed. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/CNfjZiog9J — Kristen DeSilva (@kristendesilva) May 18, 2018

