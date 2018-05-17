Las Vegas police search mall after reports of masked gunman

(CNN) Las Vegas police searched The Boulevard shopping mall Thursday night after reports of a masked person carrying a long gun prompted an evacuation.

Deputy Chief Chris Jones said a video was obtained showing the armed person. Police evacuated the mall and conducted three searches, but could not locate the person, he said. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Boulevard mall manager Timo Kuusela said the incident started after reports that a man possibly carrying an assault weapon was spotted in the mall.

Multiple police cars and ambulances surrounded the mall.

"Police received a call and responded to the mall and evacuated the premises," Kuusela said. "Police have not located this person and they are clearing the building to make sure the person is not hiding inside."

Read More