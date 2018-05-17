Arrest made in California blast probe, but suspect hasn't been connected to explosion, feds say

Aliso Viejo, California (CNN) Authorities investigating the deadly explosion at a California day spa found a "destructive device" at a Long Beach residence and made an arrest, but the 59-year-old suspect is not being charged in connection with the blast, the FBI said Thursday.

Stephen Beal was arrested on suspicion of possessing an unregistered destructive device and is expected to make an initial appearance Thursday afternoon at the US District Court for the Southern District of California in Santa Ana, the bureau said in a statement.

The FBI said it would not provide further details until Beal was officially charged in court.

Police said Wednesday that the blast -- which killed spa owner Ildiko Krajnyak of Trabuco Canyon and injured three others -- was not an accident.

Two women, believed to be patrons of the day spa, are undergoing surgery and are expected to survive. A third woman suffered smoke inhalation and was treated and released at the scene.

Read More