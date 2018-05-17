Mo Salah's boots exhibited at British Museum

Story highlights Egyptian's boots donated to celebrate his Golden Boot award

(CNN) He's been nicknamed the "Egyptian King" by Liverpool fans, but match-winner Mo Salah's crowning glory could be seeing his treasured boots on display in one of the world's most prestigious museums.

Salah's mint green football boots will be displayed "amongst the statues of ancient pharaohs" next to ancient Egyptian sandals as part of the British Museum's Egypt project.

Adidas donated the footwear, specially molded for the shape of the Liverpool player's feet, to celebrate the 25-year-old winning the Golden Boot award for finishing as top scorer in the English Premier League this season.