Mo Salah's boots exhibited at British Museum

Updated 1:11 PM ET, Thu May 17, 2018

Mo Salah&#39;s boots will be on display in the lead up to the Champions League final
(CNN)He's been nicknamed the "Egyptian King" by Liverpool fans, but match-winner Mo Salah's crowning glory could be seeing his treasured boots on display in one of the world's most prestigious museums.

Salah's mint green football boots will be displayed "amongst the statues of ancient pharaohs" next to ancient Egyptian sandals as part of the British Museum's Egypt project.
Adidas donated the footwear, specially molded for the shape of the Liverpool player's feet, to celebrate the 25-year-old winning the Golden Boot award for finishing as top scorer in the English Premier League this season.
    The Egyptian scored 32 league goals this campaign -- a record for a single 38-game season -- and has been an influential figure in Liverpool's progress to the Champions League final.
    Salah&#39;s boots will be on display until at least the Champions League final on May 26
    "The boots tell a story of a modern Egyptian icon, performing in the UK, with a truly global impact," said Neal Spencer, keeper of the museum's Ancient Egypt and Sudan section.
    "This acquisition builds on our recent project to acquire objects to tell the story of day-to-day life in 20th and 21st century Egypt."
    From humble beginnings to global fame
    In an incredible season, the record-breaking forward also guided Egypt to this summer's World Cup in Russia, scoring twice in a 2-1 win over Congo to seal his country's first appearance since 1990.
    He has scored 44 goals in total and been lauded by his players, fans and journalists alike -- winning six individual awards.
    Salah's boots will go on display in gallery 61 from May 24 until the Champions League final, which is being held in Kiev, Ukraine on May 26.