(CNN) Formula E will make its Middle East debut in December with next season's opening race set to take place in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi capital Riyadh will host the all-electric street racing series for the next decade, pending confirmation by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

The conservative country is on a quest to open up as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman aims to diversify its economy and reduce the kingdom's dependence on oil.

"Saudi Arabia is looking to the future and Formula E is the motorsport of the future. That's why this is such an exciting opportunity," said Prince Abdulaziz, vice-chair of the Saudi Arabia general sports authority.

