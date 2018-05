Nassar victims will receive Arthur Ashe Courage Award

The first Arthur Ashe Courage Award recipient was, a former North Carolina State University basketball coach. He led the team to the NCAA Championship in 1983. His acceptance speech for the ESPY award is known as one of the best sports speeches of all time. "To me, there are three things we all should do every day. We should do this every day of our lives," Valvano said. "No. 1 is laugh. You should laugh every day. No. 2 is think. You should spend some time in thought. No. 3 is, you should have your emotions moved to tears, could be happiness or joy."