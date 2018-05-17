Nassar victims will receive Arthur Ashe Courage Award

(CNN) The athletes who spoke out against abuse by Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor, will be awarded this year's Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

"The strength and resolve these individuals have shown in speaking out has brought the darkness of sexual abuse into the light and inspired many others to speak up about their own experiences," ESPN stated in a press release.

The Arthur Ashe Courage Award is presented annually at the ESPYS to someone whose contributions transcend sports. Named after the tennis icon, the award has been given to athletes who've broken barriers such as Muhammad Ali, Billie Jean King and Pat Summitt.

The Arthur Ashe Courage Award will be awarded to the hundreds of athletes who spoke out about the abuses they suffered from former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.



The survivors will be honored at the @ESPYS on July 18. pic.twitter.com/vIGFI6xeMx — ESPN (@espn) May 16, 2018

ESPN tweeted a photo of a few of the survivors who had all spoken out again Nassar. They along with others will be honored on July 18 at the ESPYS.

