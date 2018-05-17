Vicente Fox blasts Trump after 'animals' comment

This story contains language that some people may consider offensive.

Washington (CNN) Former Mexican President Vicente Fox, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, went off against Trump on Wednesday in an obscenity-laden tweet.

".@realDonaldTrump, you've got to get your shit together: migrants are people who have left everything behind - not by choice, to pursue a better life. You must show compassion and humanity. your golden head and a #FuckingWall won't stop these people's dreams and hopes," Fox tweeted.

Fox took issue with Trump's remarks during an immigration roundtable , where the President blamed Democrats for immigration laws that he said meant "we have to break up families." During the same event, Trump called members of MS-13 and other undocumented immigrants who are deported for committing crimes "animals."

"These aren't people," Trump said. "These are animals."

Asked about the remark on Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she did not think the term Trump used "was strong enough."

