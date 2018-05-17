Trump says would be 'interesting' if summit doesn't happen

Washington (CNN) President Trump offered another guarded response to warnings from North Korea Thursday, saying it's possible the upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un doesn't happen.

"We may have the meeting. we may not have the meeting. If we don't have it that will be very interesting," Trump said in the Oval Office.

He said preparations are underway for the summit, including direct dealings with North Korea to make arrangements.

"We'll see what happens," he said. "We are dealing with them now."

He said the harshening of tone from North Korea began after Kim met for the second time with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but didn't offer a theory as to why.

