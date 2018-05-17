Breaking News

Trump says would be 'interesting' if summit doesn't happen

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

Updated 2:31 PM ET, Thu May 17, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Oval Office of the White House on May 16, 2018 in Washington, DC.( Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
Washington (CNN)President Trump offered another guarded response to warnings from North Korea Thursday, saying it's possible the upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un doesn't happen.

"We may have the meeting. we may not have the meeting. If we don't have it that will be very interesting," Trump said in the Oval Office.
He said preparations are underway for the summit, including direct dealings with North Korea to make arrangements.
"We'll see what happens," he said. "We are dealing with them now."
    He said the harshening of tone from North Korea began after Kim met for the second time with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but didn't offer a theory as to why.
    "You have to want to do it. With deals...you have to have two parties that want to do it," Trump said. "(Kim) absolutely wanted to do it. Perhaps he doesn't want to do it."