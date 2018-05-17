Trump reports his golf income steady since taking office

(CNN) Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to address an inaccurate comparison of two different time periods in the original version. Trump's financial disclosure report for 2016 also included the first three and a half months of 2017, a period of 15 ½ months. Trump's financial disclosure for 2017, released Wednesday, covered a 12-month period. The original story's comparison of two different time periods led to an unsupported assessment about the revenue of the Trump golf businesses.

The revenue streams to President Donald Trump from his golf courses have been roughly flat since his last financial disclosure report, according the new report released Wednesday.

On an estimated adjusted basis -- necessary because the two reports span different lengths of time -- Trump's golf-related revenue was down about $2.5 million, or a little over 1%.

However, the previous disclosure filing covered a period of 15.5 months, instead of a 12-month stretch like the new one. That makes it necessary to reconcile the two reports in order to compare, apples-to-apples, how the President's golf courses are truly performing.

Read More