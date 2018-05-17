Giuliani: 'Nothing illegal' about Trump campaign looking for Clinton dirt with Russians

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said Wednesday there was nothing illegal about Trump campaign advisers meeting with a Russian lawyer purportedly offering dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

"When I ran, they were looking for dirt on me every day. That's what you do. Maybe you shouldn't. But you do it," Giuliani told Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle." "There is nothing illegal about that. Even if it comes from a Russian or a German or American, it doesn't matter."

Meet the Mueller team Special counsel Robert Mueller assembled a team of at least 17 lawyers for his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"They never used (the collusion charge). They rejected it. If there was collusion with the Russians, they would have used it," he added.

The comments come the same day that the Senate Intelligence Committee released transcripts from Russians, Trump campaign advisers and other witnesses present at the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting. The documents shed new light on how Donald Trump Jr. and senior members of the Trump campaign were eager to obtain damaging information on Clinton — and how frustrated and angry they were that the material did not come to fruition.

Giuliani, whose comments also came on the eve of the one-year anniversary of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into the Trump campaign, called for Mueller to wrap up his investigation.

