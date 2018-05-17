Pruitt apartment search help may have broken ethics rules, experts say

Washington (CNN) The free house-hunting help Scott Pruitt received from an Environmental Protection Agency aide may have been a violation of federal ethics rules, according to two government ethics experts.

Pruitt acknowledged Wednesday to a Senate committee that a political appointee in his office worked on his housing search, but said she was a "friend" working off the clock and was not paid for her assistance. He also said her work was unrelated to her large and controversial raise later approved by Pruitt's chief of staff.

"It's my understanding that all activity there was on personal time," Pruitt said at a Senate hearing. "And the individual that you're referring to is a longtime friend of my wife and myself."

His explanation of the unpaid work -- a "gift," in federal ethics language -- rang alarm bells for experts.

"Gifts from subordinates to their superiors -- even if they are 'friends' -- are forbidden," said Norman Eisen, President Barack Obama's top White House ethics official who is now a senior fellow at Brookings and chair of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

