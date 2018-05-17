US officials believe North Korea is posturing ahead of summit

Washington (CNN) After a day spent assessing North Korea's threats to scrap a planned summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, US officials have largely determined that Kim is posturing ahead of talks and don't believe the meeting is in real jeopardy, according to administration aides.

But they expect the warnings to continue in the weeks ahead, even as both sides prepare for the historic diplomatic encounter. And they concede the development amounted to a reality check for Trump, who has enthusiastically promoted his upcoming dealings with Kim and embraced the potential for a major foreign policy victory.

If the summit is scrapped, American officials believe it will be by Kim and not by Trump. After being caught off guard by Tuesday's statement, which warned the talks could be at risk if the US continues to insist Pyongyang abandon its nuclear program, Trump's aides are now bracing for more of the same in the coming weeks and are prepared to ride it out.

Indeed, the rhetoric continued Thursday. Ri Son Gwon, North Korea's chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification, told a reporter from North Korean state media that improving relations with South Korea would remain stalled unless the two sides could resolve differences over joint US-South Korea military drills.

"It will not be easy to sit back with South Korea's current 'regime' unless the serious situation that suspended the high-level inter-Korean talks is resolved," he said. "The direction of future North-South relations will depend solely on the actions of the South Korean authorities."

