GOP congressman asks if rocks are causing sea levels to rise

Washington (CNN) A member of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology evinced skepticism about climate change during an exchange with a witness about rising sea levels.

Instead, Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks offered an additional culprit: soil or rock deposits into the world's waters.

Phillip Duffy, president of Woods Hole Research Center, said in response to the question that "the last 100-year increase in sea-level rise, as I mentioned earlier, has clearly been attributed to human activities, greenhouse gas emissions."

Brooks interjected and rephrased his question again, asking if there "are other factors."

"What about erosion?" Brooks offered during the exchange. He added: "Every time you have that soil or rock, whatever it is, that is deposited into the seas, that forces the sea levels to rise because now you've got less space in those oceans because the bottom is moving up."

Duffy responded that he did not believe that explained sea-level rise.

"I'm pretty sure that on human time scales those are minuscule effects," Duffy said.

Brooks then moved to ice levels and asserted that Antarctic ice is growing, to which Duffy responded that satellite records have documented "shrinkage of the Antarctic ice sheet and an acceleration of that shrinkage."

Brooks wrapped up his questioning by saying he had heard differently from NASA, and said there were "plenty of studies" showing an ice sheet increase in Antarctica.

"I've got a NASA base in my district," Brooks said. "And apparently, they're telling you one thing and me a different thing."

The Sea Is Rising, but Not Because of Climate Change

https://t.co/5IohGvDCHW — Sci,Space,&Tech Cmte (@HouseScience) May 17, 2018