More fireworks in store on Capitol Hill for Trump's judicial nominees

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's judicial picks are expected to trigger fireworks Thursday on Capitol Hill, when the Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on several nominations.

Democrats on the committee are planning to speak out against two nominees in particular who declined during their confirmation hearings to say whether a landmark opinion that banned segregation in public schools was correctly decided.

The committee's confirmation votes happen to fall on the 64th anniversary of that Supreme Court opinion, Brown v. Board of Education.

"The Senate Judiciary Committee will observe our nation's fight against segregation in a most unusual way: by voting on judicial nominees who refuse to endorse the Supreme Court's landmark decision," said Vanita Gupta, president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

Republicans, on the other hand, say the controversy is a cynical ploy meant to smear the names of nominees who are simply following the rules of judicial ethics.

The dispute comes as the Trump administration continues to break records in the pace of confirming nominees, in order to fulfill the President's stated goal of reshaping the judiciary.

So far, the Senate has confirmed 39 judicial nominees: Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court, 21 appeals court nominees and 17 district court judges.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the Judiciary Committee's ranking member, criticized two nominees for failing to say whether the decision to end racial segregation was correctly decided.

"The answer should be profoundly troubling to all Americans," Feinstein said in a statement Wednesday night and added that "current justices of the Supreme Court have answered this question clearly and there's no reason these nominees cannot."

One of the nominees, Wendy Vitter, is up for a seat on the US District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

At her confirmation hearing in April, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, asked her about Brown v. Board of Education. Vitter said she didn't mean to be "coy" but that she would get into a "difficult, difficult area when I start commenting on Supreme Court decisions -- which are correctly decided and which I may disagree with."

She went on to say that if she were confirmed, she would be "bound by Supreme Court precedent."

The answer outraged her critics, who noted that Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch had both answered the question during their confirmation hearings.

Vitter serves as the general counsel of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans and is married to Louisiana's former Republican Sen. David Vitter, who was implicated in the sex scandal concerning the so called "DC Madam" back in 2007.

Members of Planned Parenthood are expected to attend the hearing wearing pink T-shirts to protest Vitter for her comments on Brown as well as some of her views related to abortion.

Conservatives are crying foul, arguing Vitter declined to answer the Brown question because she believes that judges should maintain their impartiality by declining to put forward personal opinions on particular cases.

They point to Vitter's testimony later in the hearing, when Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, asked the question a different way.

"I am not asking about precedent," he said. "I just want to know about what you think about the social policy of having schools, Ms. Vitter, segregated by race, even if they are equal. Can we agree that is immoral?"

Vitter said, "Yes."

"As many nominees have done, Vitter simply took the position that it was improper for her to comment on the rightness or wrongness of any particular Supreme Court precedent," said conservative Ed Whelan of the Ethics and Public Policy Center. Whelan says Vitter was avoiding a "slippery slope" of judicial nominees commenting on precedent.

"Sen. Blumenthal has shown that he is eager to race down that slippery slope," Whelan said.

Andrew S. Oldham, who currently serves as general counsel to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, is a nominee up for a seat on the powerful 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals. He told Blumenthal that "even the most universally accepted Supreme Court case is outside the bounds of a federal judge to comment on."

Oldham went on to say that Brown corrected "an egregious legal error" by overturning the legal policies established in Plessy v. Ferguson back in 1896 and it "abolished segregation in public schools."

But Blumenthal persisted on Brown, asking: "Was it correctly decided in terms of what you know?"

Oldham held firm and noted that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg also believed a nominee should not talk about precedent:

"The canons of conduct and the line that was articulated by Justice Ginsburg when she sat in this chair before this committee, where she said that her role as a nominee was to give 'no hints, no previews and no forecasts,' applies just as much to me."

"When inferior court judges come before this committee with a list of cases that they like and a list of cases that they don't, it turns the structure of Article III of the Constitution on its head," he said.

After a pause, Blumenthal responded, "I can't believe that you just gave me that answer."

Oldham's critics note that Ginsburg supplied the committee with thousands of pages of her writings as a law teacher and lawyer and opinions from her time on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

"Oldham, on the other hand, has spent his comparatively short career fighting legal rights and protections for everyday Americans," said critic Nan Aron of the progressive Alliance for Justice.

At 39 years old, Oldham, a former clerk to Justice Samuel Alito, could serve on the bench for dozens and dozens of years.

Carrie Severino of the conservative Judicial Crisis Network believes the Democrats are lashing out in response to Trump's judicial success.

"Democrats know exactly what the standard is at confirmation hearings, that nominees can't comment on cases likely to come before them," she said.

"Justice Ginsburg famously refused to answer multiple questions, as did Justice Gorsuch, and even the late Justice Scalia refused to answer questions about the Marbury v. Madison decision that established judicial review, " she said.

.@SenateMajLdr welcomed @realDonaldTrump to @uscapitol today just after #Senate approved the 21st Circuit Judge. Nearly 1/8 of the nation's circuit judges have been appointed by @POTUS & confirmed by @SenateGOP. This is a monumental achievement of unified Republican government. pic.twitter.com/F8VDjerDmW — Sen. McConnell Press (@McConnellPress) May 15, 2018

Republicans like Severino praise Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his role in pushing through judicial nominees.

The Kentucky Republican tweeted on Tuesday the Senate had confirmed the President's 21st appellate court nominee and called the action "a monumental achievement of unified Republican government."

Christopher Kang, who serves as chief counsel for a liberal group called Demand Justice, believes McConnell is changing the rules and traditions in the Senate and that all of Trump's nominees should be opposed. There has been a dispute, for instance, over whether nominations should go forward without the approval of both of the nominee's home state senators.

"These are lifetime appointees, and Democrats need to stop treating this as business as usual, "he said.

But Sen. Chuck Grassley -- the Iowa Republican who's the chair of the Judiciary Committee -- is showing no signs of slowing down.

In a recent interview with talk show host Hugh Hewitt, Grassley outlined his plans for the coming months. He noted there are still about 30 district court judicial nominations he wants to push through.

"I have pleaded with McConnell to work nights, to work Saturdays and weekends, and put the pressure on the Democrats," Grassley said.

"We've got to have every Republican around and even cancel a recess so we can clear the calendar of these important nominees," he said.