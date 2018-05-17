(CNN) For chef and restauranteur José Andrés, food is political -- or at least it should be.

"Food has to become a more important topic from now on," Andrés told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN. "When a congressman or senator is trying to run for (office), we need to start asking, 'what is your food plan for America?'"

"Food can be solving hunger issues, food can be solving health issues, food can be creating huge wealth," he continued. "Food should be a more important topic even on the presidential (elections) as well."

Andrés spoke of food as a unifying force for good. It is an ethos he has channeled into humanitarian efforts, such as his work with DC Central Kitchen and his trip he took to feed thousands devastated by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

"Our group of chefs, we already have a plan to be ready to be feeding Americans" in the event of another hurricane in Puerto Rico, Andrés told Axelrod. "The very least we can be doing, to show that we care for them, for every American is ... to bring a humble plate of food. We cannot solve every problem, but at least we will be there to try to make sure that food is not part of the problem."

