Koch-backed group gives boost to Democrats on immigration

Washington (CNN) An immigration-overhaul advocacy group backed by the influential Koch brothers is sending out a series of political mailers aimed at backing pro-immigration members of Congress -- including a handful of Democrats.

The billionaire Koch brothers are some of the most prolific political donors, and they traditionally back politically conservative causes and candidates.

But among the group of lawmakers being supported by the mailers from the LIBRE Initiative are five Democrats, including the chairman of the Democrats' House campaign arm and the chairwoman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

The LIBRE Initiative is a Koch-backed group, technically nonpartisan, that advocates for conservative principles specifically among Hispanic Americans. The mailers announced Thursday are part of a broader initiative that includes TV and digital advertising as well as in-person advocacy for a solution for young undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children and were protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program Trump is ending, as well as for border security.

The mailers are being sent to the districts of vulnerable Republicans and others who have supported immigration compromises this year, which thus far have been unsuccessful, as well as a handful of Democrats who have been particularly active on the issue.

