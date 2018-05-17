Groups pushing gun control target California Republican with new ad

Washington (CNN) Two groups pushing for stricter gun laws are targeting a Republican congressman in California with a new ad that invokes a school shooting in the state.

Giffords and SoCal Healthcare Coalition are putting six figures behind a new ad titled, "Stand Up For Us," which will run on cable in the month before California's June 5 primary. The ad targets Rep. Steve Knight, who represents California's 25th Congressional District, and calls on him to "reject the NRA and accept common sense gun laws."

The ad shows a student recalling her experience during a school shooting at Highland High School in Palmdale, California, and notes that Knight has an "A" rating from the National Rifle Association and says he has accepted "$15,000 from the Gun Lobby."

"I saw the shots fired and I ran for my life. I realized I didn't say 'I love you' to my mom that morning, and that really scared me," Highland High School student Isabel Pimentel says in the ad. "It's time to call on our representative Steve Knight to reject the NRA and support commonsense gun laws."

